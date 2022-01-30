Laois hurling boss Cheddar Plunkett confirms joint Captains for 2022

With their Allianz hurling league campaign set to begin next Saturday at home to Tipperary, Laois senior hurling manager Cheddar Plunkett has announced his Captains for the year ahead.

Plunkett and his management team have gone down the route of naming joint Captains with The Harps Podge Delaney and Rosenallis man John Lennon getting the nod.

Both men had an injury disrupted 2021 but are now back with a bang and have been given the task of leading the group, taking over from Abbeyleix netminder Enda Rowland.

Delaney is a no nonsense wing back and has been one of the most consistent Laois performers in recent times and is now a player viewed as been a mainstay on the team.

John Lennon has had a shocking run of injuries, not only last year but in the last few years. An all action player in the middle third of the field, he is equally at home lining out at midfield or playing a withdrawn role from the full forward line.

Speaking to the Leinster Express on the announcement of the Captains, Laois boss Cheddar Plunkett commented;

"We have been very lucky with Enda Rowland and Willie Dunphy and different Captains over the year. It is an important role in the team to help take the team forward.

"John Lennon has been very unfortunate with injuries over the years but has shown great mental strength to stay going and give something to the team.

"Podge Delaney has been a strong and consistent performer for Laois. He is the same with IT Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup. I am looking forward to the two lads taking on the role and helping to move the team forward."

Laois kick off their league campaign at home to Tipperary next Saturday at 6pm.