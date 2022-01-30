Search

30 Jan 2022

Laois hurling boss Cheddar Plunkett confirms joint Captains for 2022

"I am looking forward to the two lads taking on the role and helping to move the team forward."

Laois hurling boss Cheddar Plunkett confirms joint Captains for 2022

Reporter:

Brian Lowry

30 Jan 2022 9:41 AM

Email:

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

With their Allianz hurling league campaign set to begin next Saturday at home to Tipperary, Laois senior hurling manager Cheddar Plunkett has announced his Captains for the year ahead.

Plunkett and his management team have gone down the route of naming joint Captains with The Harps Podge Delaney and Rosenallis man John Lennon getting the nod.

Both men had an injury disrupted 2021 but are now back with a bang and have been given the task of leading the group, taking over from Abbeyleix netminder Enda Rowland.

Delaney is a no nonsense wing back and has been one of the most consistent Laois performers in recent times and is now a player viewed as been a mainstay on the team.

John Lennon has had a shocking run of injuries, not only last year but in the last few years. An all action player in the middle third of the field, he is equally at home lining out at midfield or playing a withdrawn role from the full forward line.

Speaking to the Leinster Express on the announcement of the Captains, Laois boss Cheddar Plunkett commented; 

"We have been very lucky with Enda Rowland and Willie Dunphy and different Captains over the year. It is an important role in the team to help take the team forward.

"John Lennon has been very unfortunate with injuries over the years but has shown great mental strength to stay going and give something to the team.

"Podge Delaney has been a strong and consistent performer for Laois. He is the same with IT Carlow in the Fitzgibbon Cup. I am looking forward to the two lads taking on the role and helping to move the team forward."

Laois kick off their league campaign at home to Tipperary next Saturday at 6pm.

Laois and Louth name teams for National football league opener

WATCH: Laois GAA kingpins Portlaoise present vision for the future

Club hit by Celtic Tiger bouncing back with new vison

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media