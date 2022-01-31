Portlaoise bow out at semi-final stage of Leinster Junior Camogie championship

On Sunday afternoon, the 2021 Laois Junior camogie champions, Portlaoise, faced off against another Town outfit in the LOETB Centre of Excellence in Tullamore. In extremely cold conditions, Portlaoise failed to register a score in the first half and, despite a strong second-half display, left themselves with too much ground to make up in the end.

Portlaoise 1-2

Tullamore 0-9

Tullamore, who enjoyed the benefit of the breeze in the first half, got off to a smooth start through Lisa Gorman, who pulled the strings from half-forward throughout. Gorman landed a lovely score to get Tullamore on the scoreboard.

Portlaoise’s backline worked hard during the opening period of the contest, with Ashling McAuley and Sarah Fleming coming out with a lot of ball. However, Portlaoise failed to make it stick in the forward line and Tullamore continued to add scores down the opposite end of the field.

Gorman slotted over her second score of the match, this time from a placed ball, before centre-forward Sarah Walsh fired another between the uprights from an acute angle. Portlaoise remained solid at the back for the rest of the first quarter but struggled to carve out any scoring chances, which meant they trailed by three points.

Lisa Gorman landed another point from a free after the water break finished, as Tullamore looked to stretch their lead in the second quarter. When Gorman wasn’t scoring herself, she was setting up scores, with Ciara Brady on the receiving end of one of her passes and firing one between the posts under pressure.

The last score of the half was from Orla Gorman, the other Tullamore wing-forward. The away team led 0-6 to 0-0 at the half-time interval in the LOETB Centre of Excellence and were fully deserving of their advantage.

Portlaoise needed something to rejuvenate themselves, and they got just that at the beginning of the second half. Amy Byrne’s attempt from distance dropped short, but Tullamore keeper Shannon Touhey could only bat it straight into the direction of Susie Delaney, who sidestepped before tapping it into the net.

Tullamore responded with Lisa Gorman landing another free between the posts, as they kept Portlaoise at arm’s length. Portlaoise enjoyed far more possession in the final third, but they were not rewarded with enough scores to claw back the deficit.

Susie Delaney knocked over a free to leave three between the teams once more, as both sides went into the huddle for the second water break of the afternoon. Portlaoise needed to be more clinical if they were to win this one in the final quarter.

It was Tullamore who landed the first score after the break in play though, as their full-forward, Rachel O’Brien, picked off a beautiful score. Susie Delaney once again replied for Portlaoise, as she went past a few defenders before placing over an excellent score.

However, Lisa Gorman, rather fittingly, would register the last score of the contest to ensure the Tullamore victory. Gorman tapped over a free from close range, and Tullamore advanced through to the Leinster final.

PORTLAOISE

Scorers: Susie Delaney 1-2 (0-1 free)

Team: Cara Phelan; Ashling McCauley, Sarah Fleming, Sinead Murphy; Aileen O'Neill, Ciara Crowley, Aoibhe O'Brien; Grainne O'Reilly, Regina Ogbulafor; Jasmine Burke, Niamh Crowley, Helen Murphy; Amy Byrne, Susie Delaney, Rebecca Reddin. Subs: Tara Byrne for O'Brien (12 mins, inj), Ciara Murphy for Burke (39 mins)



TULLAMORE

Scorers: Lisa Gorman 0-5 (0-4 frees), Sarah Walsh, Orla Gorman, Rachel O'Brien and Ciara Brady 0-1 each

Team: Shannon Tuohey; Aideen Harte, Ayesha Brazil, Emily Conlon; Paula Kinnarney, Aisling Feeney, Laura Walsh; Sarah Kehoe, Michelle Mann; Lisa Gorman, Sarah Walsh, Orla Gorman; Robyn Leavy, Rachel O'Brien, Chloe Fogarty. Sub: Becky Bryant for Leavy (40 mins),