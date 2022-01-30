Sheehan appoints Joint Captains for Laois footballers

Laois senior football manager Billy Sheehan has announced joint Captains for his tenure in 2022. Crettyard's Evan O'Carroll and Graiguecullen's Trevor Collins will Captain the side through their National Football league Division three campaign and their Leinster championship run.
They take over from Kieran Lillis who captained the side in 2021 as Laois begin their league journey today against Louth.
O'Carroll is a top class forward and has really come into his own during the O'Byrne cup this year. Accurate off both feet, he is now the fulcrum of the Laois attack.
Full back Trevor Collins is the only player to start all five O'Byrne cup games and is a teak tough defender who, like O'Carroll, has started off 2022 in fine form with a number of fine performances.
