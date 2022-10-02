Abeeyleix runaway winners of the Laois premier intermediate final

The intermediate semi-final was the opening game on Laois Senior hurling final day. Abbeleix were the warm favourites after their win against Portlaoise in the semis. Clonaslee were hoping to cause an upset after they overcame Camross.

Tom Smith, corner forward for Clonaslee got the game up and running from a point from a dead ball. Abbeyleix responded with a point from Colin Byrne. Jake cranny scored a cracking early point to put Abbeyleix a point up.

Abbeyleix 1-24

Clonaslee St Manmans 0-13

After 10 minutes Abbeyleix looked to have the slight upper hand in the game. They were 3 points up and were winning most individual battles. Ciaran Byrne increased their advantage with a great score turning his marker inside out before popping it over.

On the fifteen-minute marker, Fennelly increased Abbeyleix’s lead back to four with an easy point that came straight from a lineout. Noone picked up the Abbeyleix wing forward and he flicked it over. Points from Tom Smith and Dj Callaghan brought Clonaslee back to two points.

With five minutes to go in the half, Lawson Obluar played a lovely ball into Byrne who duly obliged to put it over to put Abbeyleix four points ahead once again.

The two goalkeepers Rowland and Young then traded points to leave five between them. Ciaran Byrne would have the last say in the half with a cracking point from right over at the far touchline.

Abbeyleix looked to be in complete control, particularly in the last 10 minutes of the opening half. Lawson Obular was pulling all the strings from centre back and as a result, the Abbeyleix half-back line was starting plenty of dangerous attacks for their forwards to capitalise on.

HT Score: Abbeyleix 0-13 Clonaslee 0-07

Abbeyleix started the second half with intent and looking to put the game to bed with a point from Brennan but Paddy Hyland hit back for Clonaslee. Around the 40-minute marker, Enda Rowland pulled off a fantastic save from Niall Corbett who was after slicing through the Abbeyliex defence.

Brennan put Abbeyleix 9 points up and threw his fist in the air much to the delight of the Abbeyleix supporters. Things were looking ominous at this stage for the men in green white and red. Smith grabbed one back from a free but Fionnan Mahony immediately reinstated the lead with possibly the score of the game.

The game became a scrappy affair for the remaining period with not too many chances. Points from Aaron Brennan and Liam Delaney increased Abbeyleix’s lead further to 9 points once again with not long left. Senior and Brennan traded points in injury time,

Ciaran Byrne had a late chance for a goal but couldn’t convert as it seemed the whole of Clonaslee came on top of him. Abbeyleix got their goal in the end though. Sub Ross Coffey capitalising on a long ball in to tap it into the net with a minute left of play.

That would be the last score of the match as Abbeyleix ran out comfortable winners of the premier intermediate championship. Aaron Brennan and Lawson Obular both had huge games for Abbeyleix and Clonaslee had no answer for either. A dominant display in the first half really put down a marker and Clonaslee never really recovered. It’s Abbeyleix who advances up to the senior championship for the 2023 season.