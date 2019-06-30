WATCH: Laois legend Pat Delaney speaks about lifting the Joe McDonagh Cup

*Brought to you by Telfords

The Laois hurlers were crowned Joe McDonagh Cup champions in Croke Park today, defeating Westmeath by eleven points to engrave their names on the cup.

Laois became just the second team to have their names engraved on the Cup after today's victory, following on after Carlow's success last year.

Amidst the homecoming celebrations, we caught up with Laois GAA legend Pat Delaney - the man who captain Paddy Purcell called upon to lift the cup with him aloft the steps of the Hogan Stand.

Pat told us that moment was: "Without a shadow of a doubt, it had to be the best day of my life."

Watch our exclusive interview below, and look out for captain Paddy Purcell who makes an appearance too: