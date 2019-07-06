WATCH: Buff Egan previews the Laois hurlers big game against Dublin

Buff Egan is a name that will be familiar to hurling supporters both at home and abroad.

Back in May when the Laois hurlers defeated Antrim in the Joe McDonagh Cup at O'Moore Park, Buff was kind enough to give the Leinster Express his post-match analysis - WATCH HERE

He described Laois goalkeeper Enda Rowland as 'a stallion of a man' for his performance in the game and we're inclined to agree.

The social media sensation travels the length and breadth of the country following games and giving his analysis via Snapchat, he is particularly known for his catchphrases and expressions as well as his coverage of the so-called weaker counties as he provides a platform to games that are generally not televised.

Today, we met Buff on our way out of Semple Stadium, Thurles, following the Laois footballers defeat to Cork in Round 4 of the Qualifiers. A friendly character, Buff had no hesitation in giving his thoughts to the Leinster Express ahead of tomorrow's big game against Dublin in the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals.

The hurling aficionado, who will be attending tomorrow's game, is hoping for an upset and predicts one Laois hurler in particular to do 'untold'.

Watch the video below:

Laois and Dublin will go head-to-head at 4.15pm tomorrow (Sunday 7 July) in O'Moore Park.

You can follow Buff on - Snapchat: @hurlingbanter - Facebook: Hurling Banter Page

- Instagram: @buff_egan_ - Twitter: @buff_egan