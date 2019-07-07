WATCH: Buff Egan analyses the Laois hurlers 'incredible' victory over Dublin

The Laois senior hurlers pulled off a remarkable victory over Dublin in O'Moore Park this evening in the All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-final.

In front of a packed house and a rousing Laois support Eddie Brennan's side booked their place in the All-Ireland quarter-final against Tipperary, with incredible scenes in O'Moore Park when the final whistle sounded.

Yesterday we brought you our preview with the Snapchat sensation Buff Egan - WATCH HERE

And today we caught up with Buff in the aftermath of Laois' victory to catch his analysis of what will go down as a historic day for Laois hurling.

Watch the video below:

