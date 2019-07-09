Here's where you can listen to live commentary from the Laois U20 footballers v Meath tonight

The Laois U-20 footballers are back in action tonight when they take on Meath in the Leinster semi-final at O'Moore Park.

Manager Billy O'Loughlin named his starting team to take on Meath last night, naming two changes to the side from last time out.

Last week, Laois defeated Westmeath after extra-time in a thrilling clash in TEG Cusack Park to book their place in the Leinster semi-final.

The game takes place at 7.30pm tonight in O'Moore Park.

Can't make it? Not to worry, LMFM will be doing live commentary of the game online:

Sport: After beating Offaly a week ago, the @MeathGAA Under-20 Footballers head for Portlaoise tonight, for their Leinster semi final against @CLGLaois. Join @bcumminslmfm for live online coverage from 7.25pm, with thanks to @BoyleSports https://t.co/3FY1SXrKu7 pic.twitter.com/Ql3W0wOkCy July 9, 2019

