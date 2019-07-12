Liam Sheedy names the Tipperary team to face Laois in Croke Park
IN ASSOCIATION WITH COPPER FACE JACKS
Key men: Tipperary stars Ronan Maher, Séamus Callanan and Noel McGrath.
Tipperary appear to have shown Laois plenty of respect by the look of the team Liam Sheedy has named for the All-Ireland Quarter-final against Laois in Croke Park.
Cornerback Cathal Barret returns to the near full-strength side that includes the Mahers and McGraths alongside Seamus Callanan ane Bubbles O'Dwyer.
The Tipperary team lines out as follows:
1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)
2. Cathal Barrett (Holycross-Ballycahill)
3. James Barry (Upperchurch-Drombane)
4. Alan Flynn (Kiladangan)
5. Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)
6. Pádraic Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
7. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
8. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
9. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
10. Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11. John O’Dwyer (Killenaule)
12. Niall O’Meara (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
13. Jason Forde (Silvermines)
14. Séamus Callanan (Drom & Inch, captain)
15. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
(Munster Final line up was: Brian Hogan; James Barry, Brendan Maher Sean O’Brien; Seamus Kennedy, Padraic Maher, Ronan Maher; Michael Breen, Noel McGrath; Jason Forde, John O’Dwyer, Dan McCormack; John McGrath, Seamus Callanan, Jake Morris.)
Read also: EDDIE BRENNAN NAMES LAOIS TEAM
Subs:
16. Paul Maher (Moyne-Templetuohy)
17. Michael Breen (Ballina)
18. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
19. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonagh’s)
20. Willie Connors (Kiladangan)
21. Barry Heffernan (Nenagh Éire Óg)
22. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
23. Séamus Kennedy (St Mary’s Clonmel)
24. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
25. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
26. Seán O’Brien (Newport)
The Premier County have not played a championship game at GAA headquarters since the 2017 semi-final defeat suffered at the hands of Galway.
Tipperary and Laois last collided in the championship in 2003 when Portlaoise hosted a qualifier which the Premier County won 3-28 to 0-13 while the sides previously met in the 1949 All-Ireland final at Croke Park, Dublin - Tipp won that decider 3-11 to 0-3 on Sunday, September 4 1949.
Laois will enter Sunday's quarter-final as distinct underdogs, but any side capable of dismissing Dublin (1-22 to 0-23) is due the utmost respect.
The All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final between Kilkenny and Cork throws in at 2pm while will the Tipp-Laois clash gets underway at 4pm.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on