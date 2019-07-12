Laois hurling manager Brennan names his team to face Tipperary in the All-Ireland quarter-final

The Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan has named his team to face Tipperary in Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling Championship quarter-final at Croke Park.

The Laois hurlers stunned the country last weekend when they defeated a much-fancied Dublin side in front of a 12,000 strong crowd in O'Moore Park in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final to set up Sunday's clash against the beaten Munster finalists, Tipperary as part of a double-header in O'Moore Park.

LAOIS Team:

Enda Rowland (St Lazerian’s Abbeyleix); Lee Cleere (Clough-Ballacolla), Matthew Whelan (Borris-Kilcotton), Joe Phelan (Camross); Jack Kelly (Rathdowney-Errill) Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Padraig Delaney (The Harps); John Lennon (Rosenallis), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill); Aaron Dunphy (Borris-Kilcotton), Mark Kavanagh (Rathdowney-Errill), Eanna Lyons (Ballyfin); Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), Cha Dwyer (Ballinakill), Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill).

Laois claimed the Joe McDonagh Cup seven days prior, defeating Westmeath in the decider at Croke Park by eleven points. Now seven days later again, Laois will return to GAA HQ for the second time in a short space of time having gone fifteen years without an appearance on Jones Road.

Eddie Brennan has named an unchanged side from the team that dumped Dublin out of the Championship.

Laois and Tipperary throws in at 4pm at Croke Park, and the game will also be live on RTE.