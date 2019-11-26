JOBS OPPORTUNITY: First Ireland Spirits have a number of vacancies to fill

First Ireland Spirits have a number of vacancies to fill at our facility in Abbeyleix.

First Ireland Spirits is Ireland’s largest independent producer of Irish cream liqueur, Irish country cream and Irish whiskey liqueur, exporting to over 40 countries worldwide. We’re part of

Quintessential Brands, a leading independent, international spirits group with global reach and world class capabilities in brand building, crafting, distilling, bottling, selling and marketing spirits brands and private label products worldwide.

New Product Development

Project Assistant

Main Purpose of the Role:

The NPD Project Assistant will work with our Project Manager to manage New Product Development projects through the Stage Gate process.

Liaise with Packaging suppliers to create and approve new packaging components.

Manage the handover of new packaging to the Engineering, Production and Quality teams.

Liquid Development Technologist

Main Purpose of the Role:

The Liquid Development Technologist will be responsible for the development and preparation of liquids to meet the requirements of individual projects.

Liaise with ingredient suppliers and work with their development teams where necessary.

Maintain records for all projects and manage the handover to our Production and Quality teams.

Ideal Candidates:

The successful candidates will work as part of our NPD team. Applicants should have a suitable qualification in science.

Both roles require the successful candidates to work across all departments and facilities within the QB group. The candidates should have good organisational and communication capabilities. In addition, attention to detail, working to detailed timelines, good interpersonal skills and computer literacy are key requirements of this role.

Experience in a food manufacturing setting is desirable but not necessary. The candidate must be eager to learn, show initiative and enthusiasm, be computer literate and possess excellent time management and interpersonal skills.

Procurement

Operation Buyer – Packaging & Raw Materials (Maternity Cover)

Main Purpose of the Role:

Manage the Procurement activity for Packaging & Raw Materials covering the Short, Medium & Longer-term horizons, and ensuring performance matches demand plans and critically ensuring service levels are not interrupted for First Ireland Spirits site.

Manage all PO’s, Call Offs, MRP outputs & Forecasts for assigned (Packaging & Raw Materials) and where appropriate certain indirect goods / services.

You will be the point of contact for all day to day issues/ resolution across this supply base.

Ideal Candidate:

3-5 yrs Operational Procurement Demonstrated success of ensuring supply through correct and timely procurement transactions

Fundamental Working Knowledge of Finance/purchase order systems, ERP / MRP systems and procurement systems.

Solid working knowledge of MS Excel including the use of pivot table, V lookup, able to manipulate data, data sort, formulae etc.

If you really care about making a difference to an organisation, are a team player and have the courage to overcome challenges then we want to hear from you!

Please request an application form from joinus@quintessentialbrands.com