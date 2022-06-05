Gardai issue appeal as young boy goes missing in the midlands

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a six year old boy who has gone missing in the midlands.

Six-year-old Michael O’Connell was reported missing to Gardaí from Mullingar, Co Westmeath on Friday, June 3.

Michael is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the Border Region.

An Garda Síochána are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts.

Michael is described as approximately four foot tall with black hair and blue eyes.

Investigating Gardaí are also looking for information on the current whereabouts of the any of the following vehicles: a silver BMW 418 registration 151WH, a blue Audi A4 registration 131WH and a Fiat Campervan with 00WH registration plates.

Anyone with any information on Michael’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.