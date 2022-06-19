Laois road on Offaly border waiting 20 years for work

Motorists are being advised of roadworks which are taking place in Ballinamuck
A road in the Clonaslee area is almost beyond repair after four decades without attention, according to a Laois councillor.
Cllr Seamus McDonald, Independent, called on Laois County Council to include in the 2023 Works Programme, the road from the metal bridge to Ned McEvoy’s house.
“It’s nearly beyond repair. It hasn’t been strengthened in 40 years,” he said.
Mr. Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, said the council would arrange for maintenance crews to undertake repairs on this road in the coming weeks.
The issue was raised at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting in June.
