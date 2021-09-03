JOBS OPPORTUNITY: First Ireland Spirits are recruiting for two roles

First Ireland Spirits are currently recruiting for the following vacancies in the Technical Department
First Ireland Spirits is Ireland’s largest independent producer of Irish cream liqueur, Irish country cream and Irish whiskey liqueur, exporting to over 40 countries worldwide. We’re part of
Quintessential Brands, a leading independent, international spirits group with global reach and world class capabilities in brand building, crafting, distilling, bottling, selling and marketing spirits brands and private label products worldwide.
New Product Development Liquid Technologist
Based in Abbeyleix the main duties of the role are:
Preparation, analysis and dispatch of alcohol beverage samples as required
Liaise with ingredient suppliers and compliance authorities
Manage product approvals and handover to production process
The successful candidate will work with our NPD team on the development of a range of alcohol beverages. Attention to detail and adherence to tight timelines are key requirements.
QC Laboratory Technician
Working on a shift basis this role is a 1year Fixed Term contract.
Based in Abbeyleix the main duties of the role are:
Routine Batch analysis on a range of alcoholic beverages
Process and Bottle Line checks
Plant Hygiene inspection
The successful candidate will be required to work in a team environment and should be familiar with following hygiene and food safety requirements along with having good organisational and communication capabilities.
Key requirements for both roles:
The ideal candidate for both roles will have a suitable qualification in science. Experience in a food manufacturing setting is desirable but not necessary. Candidates must be eager to learn, show initiative and enthusiasm, be computer literate and possess excellent time management and interpersonal skills.
If you really care about making a difference to an organisation, are a team player and have the courage to overcome challenges then we want to hear from you!
Please apply by Curriculum Vitae and Cover letter to info@first-ireland-spirits.com
