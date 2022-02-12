Looking for a job - Laois Chamber set to host new fair in Portlaoise

Thousands attend the first ever Laois Chamber Jobs fair in Laois and now the county's business group has launched new plans to follow up with an even more successful event.

More than 2,000 people attended the inaugural Laois Jobs Fair to apply for new jobs being created in the midlands county.

Hundreds of positions were on offer from more than 35 companies, when the event took place in February 2020 - just before the pandemic hit.

The businesses with stands includd Glanbia Cheese, Supermac’s, Greenfield Global , Imagine , Dawn Meats , Enva, CJ Sheeran and Fingleton White, offering diverse jobs in Engineering , Manufacturing, Marketing, HR, Logistics, Customer care, Healthcare, IT, and Hospitality, as well as positions in new media and languages.

The new Supermac’s Motorway Plaza in Portlaoise had 120 roles to fill on the day.

There was a separate area for the new co-working hubs around Laois as well as interview rooms for jobseekers and employers alike.

Staff from Solas, the governing body for apprenticeships in Ireland, also attended. The Laois Offaly Education Training Board was also represented. more below link.

Now, Laois Chamber CEO, Caroline Hoffman, hopes to repeat the trick

"Following the success of the 2020 Laois Jobs Fair, we are delighted to announce that the Laois Jobs Fair will be returning again this year," say the chamber. MORE BELOW LINK

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 2022 in the Midlands Park Hotel.

If you are you interested in exhibiting or supporting the event, please free to e-mail caroline@laoischamber.ie or telephone the Laois Chamber HQ on 085-2566522