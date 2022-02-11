Search

11 Feb 2022

Award winning Laois radio DJ is stepping back from her hit show in midlands

Award winning Laois radio presenter announces departure

Ann-Marie Kelly with singer Declan O'Rourke

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

11 Feb 2022 2:23 PM

An award winning Laois radio presenter and documentary maker has announced her surprise departure from her morning radio show.

Ann-Marie Kelly from Abbeyleix made her name initially with Today FM before opting to move back to Portlaoise to work in Midlands 103 radio, rising before dawn for her breakfast show and presenting a second music show on Friday night.

She made her announcement this Friday February 11.

"Leaving Radio on a high! Today my Breakfast listenership figures are at an all-time high and tomorrow I'm leaving full time radio.

"I'm changing my career path to begin a new job in MidlandsIreland.ie. as a Communcations Executive. I'm choosing the change to connect with people in a different way.

"Delighted to keep on my Friday night Roadhouse Café show so not giving up the ghost completely and I'm sure there will be documentaries down the line. Won't miss the 4.30am alarm clock but will miss the fiercely loyal early morning listeners.

"As Bowie would say 'Time to face the stranger ch ch changes' See you down the road," she said.

Among her many well wishers is husband Stewart Quinn, frontman with Portlaoise band Transmitter, who has made documentaries with Ann-Marie in the past.

"Wishing the boss the very best as she takes her bow from the morning radio waves tomorrow.

"Over the twenty years I have known her, she has committed herself to the highest standards of quality output. She has sacrificed her time (and sometimes her sanity) to ensure that commitment and integrity was never reneged upon.

"In an industry where “personality” often gets in the way of the subject matter, Ann-Marie understood that the story and the listener were always number one. Over the years, that commitment ensured she won two IMRO Radio Awards, received countless nominations, hosted the early breakfast show for Todayfm, produced high quality documentaries for RTÉ Radio 1 and television and worked with countless young people to encourage them to follow their dreams.

"She leaves on her own terms, with the highest listenership figures the Midlands 103 Breakfast Show has ever enjoyed.

"A step into the uncharted waters of a new career always involves a little anxiety and nerves. But as her loyal listeners know, her warmth, personality and commitment to doing her work in good faith will not only carry her through, it will see her flourish.

"And what will she be doing in her new career? What she’s best at. Connecting people and telling their story. Just in a new way. And sure look, she’ll still be fighting the good fight for the best music on her Roadhouse Cafe every Friday at 10pm," Stewart Quinn said. 

Local News

