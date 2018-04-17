Closing date for Laois Rose of Tralee applications is approaching!

The Laois Rose Centre has put out the final appeal to Laois women who want to fulfil their Rose of Tralee dreams in 2018.

All of the pondering ladies, friends, parents and business owners, the Laois Rose closing date is fast approaching, so all interested parties are being urged to get their entry in.

Clubs, groups, businesses, organisations or anyone can nominate a Laois lady to be their Rose or even get that woman you know that has always talked about it to finally enter.

DON’T DELAY APPLY NOW : Go to www.roseoftralee.ie/apply.

Contact the Laois Rose Co Ordinators on 086 2505791 or 083 4631611 to discuss last minute entries.

All interested ladies willing to enter can find more info on the Rose of Tralee website. All county Roses who travel to Tralee will take part in all the parades, Rose Ball, public engagements and a qualifying event from which 32 Roses will be chosen to appear in the live selection broadcasts.

The Laois rose selection night will take place on Sunday, May 6 at the Midland's Park Hotel in Portlaoise. A great night is promised with families battling it out to win best banner and many wonderful Laois women taking to the stage on the night.

Becoming the 2018 Rose of Tralee ensures a ‘Lifetime of Memories’ for the winning Rose, a treasure trove of jewellery and homewares from Lead Sponsor, Tipperary Crystal and a €25,000 world travel prize fund and the use of a brand new car for the year.

Lyn Moloney is the Co Ordinator of the Laois Rose Centre.

“This is great news for anyone who considers entering the 2018 Laois Rose selection. There’s an incentive for more women to enter the Laois Rose event this year in the knowledge that once she is selected, she will travel to Kerry in August to enjoy the full festival," she said.

Never before has it been easier to enter the Laois Rose Selection and Irish women aged between 18 and 27 are being encouraged to fill-out an online application form at www.RoseofTralee.ie or contact Lyn Moloney /Steve Cronly at the Laois Rose Centre Facebook page.

Email the Laois Rose Team at lynmoloney1@gmail.com today!

