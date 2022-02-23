St Abbans athlete Hunter helps Ireland to bronze medal at European Masters

European Masters Championships

Stephen Hunter travelled to Braga, Portugal to compete in the European Masters Championships on Sunday 20th February. This is a unique championships in that it offers athletes the opportunity to compete in Cross Country, Indoors and Road events.

Stephen took part in the Men’s 35-45 8km Cross Country event. Despite the tough hilly course, Stephen finished in 26th place in a time of 29:58. The Irish team also claimed the bronze team medal.

Leinster Schools Cross Country

The wintery conditions played havoc on the Leinster Schools Cross Country which were held in Santry Demense on Wednesday 16th February. Wet and windy conditions meant conditions were very heavy underfoot, which forced organisers to shorten some of the senior races. As no strangers to tough underfoot conditions, our athletes gave it their all when representing their various schools.

First out was Rachel Dooley representing Ardscoil Na Trionode who finished in 52nd position in the Minor girls. In the Junior girls, Rachel Ayers (St. Leo’s) flourished in the conditions to take 5th place and qualify herself for the All-Ireland School’s Cross Country.

In the Junior Boys Timmy Byrne (Ardscoil na Trionode) finished in 28th with Fionn O Sullivan (Knockbeg) in 60th. Audrey Byrne (St. Leo’s) finished in 45th in the Intermediate Girls while Kate O’Neill was 30th in the Senior Girls.

The All Ireland School’s will take place in Mallusk, Newtownabbey where athletes will look to finish their schools Cross Country Season on a high against the best athletes across each of the four provinces.

NIA Live, National Indoor Arena, Blanchardstown

With the National Indoor Championships only one week away many of our senior athletes used the NIA Live event to prepare themselves for the All-Ireland’s. In the Women’s 1500m Cheryl and Maisy went toe to toe for the first time this year.

Olympian, Michelle Finn spread the field out from the gun with Maisy and Cheryl both paying close order. As they came into the final 200m Maisy made a break for 2nd which she managed to hold all the way until the line to finish in 4:22 with Cheryl tracking close behind in 4:24 to take 3rd place.

In the Men’s 1500m there were two Pb’s with Cian Kelly improving his best to 3:53 and Will Fox continuing his return with a 4:14 clocking. Cian’s Pb is yet another improvement as his rich vein of form continues in 2022.

For Will, it is another huge step in the right direction and just reward for his resilience throughout a difficult period with injury. Athletes will now turn their attention to the National Championships which will take place across two days next weekend, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th February.

With many of our athletes in fine form this Indoor season, they will be hoping to continue this with strong performances throughout the championships. Tickets can be purchased for the event which will take place in the National Indoor Arena on Athletics Ireland’s website.