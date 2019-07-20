WATCH Highlight tweets of Shane Lowry's round at The Open golf at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry leads The Open Championship by four shots going into the final round after a stunning third round on Saturday.

The Offaly golfer, who is married to a Laois woman Wendy Honner from the Pike of Rushall, broke the course record with an eight-under-par 63 and broke away from the pack with a stunning back nine to leave himself in with a great chance of winning his first Major.

He hit 17 out of 18 greens and hit eight birdies in a bogey-free round including five on the back nine and three in a row in 15, 16 and 17.

Shane, who calls himself a full-time dad and husband and part-time golfer on twitter, is four shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, six ahead of JB Holmes and seven ahead of Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka who sit on nine-under.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for it to be wet and windy but the Offaly man is in pole position with 18 holes to play.

Tweets below from The Open show the highlights.

This smile that says it all #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bxBHIGYyWj — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

.@ShaneLowryGolf is -8 for his round, a birdie on the last will equal the record low round in Open history of 62 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/0jRpLXDRZr — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

.@ShaneLowryGolf takes a 3-shot lead with his 7th birdie of the day #TheOpen



Live scoring https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/y33ff1N3bv — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

The walk of a man leading #TheOpen by three shots and currently -7 for the round pic.twitter.com/R2gWdqflfl — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019

.@ShaneLowryGolf leads #TheOpen He's out on his own on -11 after a birdie on the 9th pic.twitter.com/Xldsm0lNBY — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019