WATCH Highlight tweets of Shane Lowry's round at The Open golf at Royal Portrush
Shane Lowry leads The Open Championship after stunning third round at Royal Portrush
Shane Lowry leads The Open Championship by four shots going into the final round after a stunning third round on Saturday.
The Offaly golfer, who is married to a Laois woman Wendy Honner from the Pike of Rushall, broke the course record with an eight-under-par 63 and broke away from the pack with a stunning back nine to leave himself in with a great chance of winning his first Major.
He hit 17 out of 18 greens and hit eight birdies in a bogey-free round including five on the back nine and three in a row in 15, 16 and 17.
Shane, who calls himself a full-time dad and husband and part-time golfer on twitter, is four shots ahead of Tommy Fleetwood, six ahead of JB Holmes and seven ahead of Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka who sit on nine-under.
The weather forecast for Sunday is for it to be wet and windy but the Offaly man is in pole position with 18 holes to play.
What a performance A new course record 6️⃣3️⃣ #TheOpen #NTTDATAWall pic.twitter.com/ULrYy1qPlF— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
What a round of golf @ShaneLowryGolf #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/xBx3fuLihh— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
This smile that says it all #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/bxBHIGYyWj— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
.@ShaneLowryGolf is -8 for his round, a birdie on the last will equal the record low round in Open history of 62 #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/0jRpLXDRZr— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
.@ShaneLowryGolf takes a 3-shot lead with his 7th birdie of the day #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
Live scoring https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/y33ff1N3bv
The walk of a man leading #TheOpen by three shots and currently -7 for the round pic.twitter.com/R2gWdqflfl— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
.@ShaneLowryGolf leads by two heading to the 16th #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
Live scoring https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/2Rn181BpTa
Essential Royal Portrush attire #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/VWBok61HFq— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
.@ShaneLowryGolf takes the outright lead at -13 #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
Live scoring https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/7AuDC3xg4w
This is the moment @ShaneLowryGolf took the outright lead at -11 #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
Live coverage https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC pic.twitter.com/EbjUkj06YE
.@ShaneLowryGolf leads #TheOpen He's out on his own on -11 after a birdie on the 9th pic.twitter.com/Xldsm0lNBY— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
.@ShaneLowryGolf cards his first birdie of the day after this incredible shot at 3 #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
Live coverage https://t.co/V5gkRJCUkC pic.twitter.com/LySDIME3I9
That was some welcome for co-leader @ShaneLowryGolf #TheOpen— The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2019
Live scoring https://t.co/eQjasgPOwf pic.twitter.com/OdTfcc7cby
