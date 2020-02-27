Scoil Chríost Rí basketballers do the double with second U-19 'A' All-Ireland title

Following on from their Schools Cup glory back in January, the Scoil Chríost Rí basketballers have claimed the double with a 12-point win over Loreto Abbey, Dalkey, today at the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise 53

Loreto Abbey, Dalkey 41

All Ireland Schools League U19 'A' Girls Final

Led by Laois sporting great Pat Critchley, the Scoil Chríost Rí girls led for the duration and were fully-deserving of yet another All-Ireland title for the Portlaoise school.

They led narrowly by three points at the end of the first quarter, 13 points to 11, before extending the margin ou to nine points by half-time.

End of Q1 of the U19 A Girls #SchoolLeagueFinal and it's @ScoilChriostRi1 14 Loreto Abbey Dalkey 11https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yri31EJWnmY&feature=youtu.be pic.twitter.com/XNA1gQTi2x — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 27, 2020

Half time in the U19 A Girls #SchoolLeagueFinal and it's @ScoilChriostRi1 29 Loreto Abbey Dalkey 20. The atmosphere in the arena is second to none!! #RaiseTheRoof #SuperSupporters https://t.co/VMMwD1hGCH pic.twitter.com/HzETXkss5v — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 27, 2020

Scoil Chríost Rí picked up the pace after the break and pulled 17-points clear by the end of third quarter, and while the Dalkey school would stage a late rally, Pat Critchley's side finished with 12 points to spare in another stellar performance from a hugely talented crop of players.

End of Q3 in the U19 A Girls #SchoolLeagueFinal and it's @ScoilChriostRi1 46 Loreto Abbey Dalkey 29. https://t.co/VMMwD1hGCH pic.twitter.com/NmJITkME7L — Basketball Ireland (@BballIrl) February 27, 2020