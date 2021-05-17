Help Portlaoise Rugby Club by giving them your old clothes for a vital fundraiser

Portlaoise Rugby Club is reaching out to local people to help it to raise funds while also providing the community a handy and approved way of disposing of old clothes.

If you have any clothes you want to get rid of, Portlaoise Rugby Club says it is running a ‘Clothes Collection Drive’ over the next three weekends.

Pat Hooban will be on hand in the club to receive bags of clothes on the following dates at the club grounds in Togher: Saturday, May 22 from 10.30 to 11.30am; Saturday, May 29 from 10.30 to 11.30am and Saturday, June 5 from 10.30 to 11.30am.

The goal is to collect at least 500 bags as this will help raise money for the club.

All items will be collected by All-Tex Recyclers on Monday 07/06/2021.

What CAN be put into clothing bags: Women’s, men’s and children’s clean clothing, Paired shoes, handbags, belts, curtains and bed-linen.

What CANNOT be put into bags: Dirty or wet clothing, single shoes, off cuts of material and uniforms.

The Club says: "The more clothing suitable for re-use collected the more money can be raised!"