GALLERY: Portlaoise Gaelic for Mothers and Others thriving as participation soars

Portlaoise Mothers and Others have returned to training at the GAA grounds in Rathleague, Portlaoise and want to thank all the sponsors who help ensure the success of the club.

Over 50 women have now joined Portlaoise Mothers and Others where the ethos sees women playing Ladies Gaelic Football in a fun, non-competitive and social environment. Gaelic4 Mothers & Others provides an opportunity for women to get their recommended weekly exercise in a fun way while meeting other women in the area. Mothers and Others is suitable for women of all ages although participants must be 25+ and not currently playing competitively with a club team.

Mary McEvoy from Rockview Drive, Portlaoise is Chairperson of Portlaoise Mothers and Others and said that she would like to thank all the sponsors who help ensure the continuation of this club. 'Special thanks goes to Laois Sports Partnership who have funded a triage of 'Zumba, HIIT and Tabata' which commences at the GAA grounds in Rathleague every Friday for six weeks from Friday 28th May.

Tracy Houlihan, Marcus Breslin, Mary McEvoy and Pauline Flanagan pictured at the new Breslin's Pharmacy shop which is located at Parkside Shopping Centre, beside Supervalu on the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise. Breslin's Pharmacy are sponsoring the first aid kits for this year's Mothers & Others Portlaoise GAA Team

This is free and all women are welcome to come along - that is, you don’t have to be a member of Mothers and Others. This is just about promoting women in sport and much thanks goes to Laois Sports Partnership for funding this initiative,’ said Mary McEvoy.

Additionally, Breslin's Pharmacy, who have moved from Main Street, Portlaoise to Parkside Shopping Centre, beside Supervalu on the Abbeyleix Road, Portlaoise, are sponsoring the first aid kits for this year's Mothers & Others Portlaoise GAA Team.

Again, Mary McEvoy, Chairperson said: 'We are so lucky to have brilliant sponsorship. In addition to Breslin's, we look forward to supporting our main sponsor, Lilly's Bar and Kitchen on Main Street Portlaoise, when they reopen in June.

Thanks also to Castle Orthodontics who kindly sponsored our specially fitted mouth guards. We are additionally grateful to Farho electrical heaters from www.electricheaters.ie for providing funding to Mothers and Others for sports equipment' concluded Mary McEvoy.

Training has commenced again under the watchful eye of trainer Martin Sinnott in Rathleague every Monday and Thursday for an hour from 8.00pm. Newcomers always welcome - check out the Portlaoise Gaelic for Mothers and Others Team FB page for further details.

Group of women training in Rathleague on Monday 24th May

Nicola Flaherty and Sara Eaton during a fun match in Rathleague

Trainer Martin Sinnott