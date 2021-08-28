Turner books her second final spot at Paralympics games

Portarlington’s Nicole Turner will have the chance of claiming a Paralympics medal later this morning after she qualified for her second final of the games during the night in Tokyo.
The Portarlington swimmer will compete in the SB6 100m breaststroke final following an impressive fifth place finish in her heat which was won by Maisie Summers-Newton who posted a new Paralympics record in the process.
Turner now has a strong chance of a medal after her swim of 1.40.82 proved to be a new personal best by more than a second.
The final will be shown live on RTE 2 this morning at about 9.10am irish time.
#ParaSwimming Nicole Turner returned to action on Day 4 in the SB6 100 Breaststroke Heat, finishing in third place with a time of 1:40.82 ⏱️— Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 28, 2021
A new PB for Nicole Turner, knocking 1.63 seconds off!
Nicole moves onto the final, which is set to take place at 09:07 #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/tEA7pZpJcB
