28/08/2021

Turner books her second final spot at Paralympics games

Brian Lowry

brian.lowry@leinsterexpress.ie

Portarlington’s Nicole Turner will have the chance of claiming a Paralympics medal later this morning after she qualified for her second final of the games during the night in Tokyo.

The Portarlington swimmer will compete in the SB6 100m breaststroke final following an impressive fifth place finish in her heat which was won by Maisie Summers-Newton who posted a new Paralympics record in the process.

Turner now has a strong chance of a medal after her swim of 1.40.82 proved to be a new personal best by more than a second.

The final will be shown live on RTE 2 this morning at about 9.10am irish time.

