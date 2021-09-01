O'Reilly backs up Paralympic medal with fourth place finish in road race

Portlaoise star Gary O'Reilly has brought the curtain down on his Paralympic adventure and backed up his bronze medal on Monday with a superb fourth place finish in the H5 road race at the Paralympic games in Tokyo.

Finishing just outside the podium places, O'Reilly finished in a time of 2 hours, 24 minutes and 57 seconds for the 72km race to secure the fourth place finish just a day after claiming a bronze medal in the Cycling H5 Time Trial a day earlier.

In what was his first Paralympic games to compete in, his achievements cannot be understated as he know will turn his attention to the Paris games in 2024 when the dust settles after Tokyo.

Speaking after his race in the early hours of this morning, O'Reilly commented;

“I’m chuffed about the games as a whole.

“I think fourth today was the best result I could have hoped for to be honest. With the medal yesterday I’m still struggling to believe that happened so I think all in all it’s job done. I couldn't be happier."

O'Reilly is expected home to Portlaoise in the middle of next week where he will no doubt be greeted with open arms by a hugely supportive family and community.