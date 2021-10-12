Perpetual cup in honour of Laois Ladies golf trailblazer presented to Rathdowney Golf Club

On Saturday evening, September 25th, John and Brian Cahill of Main Street, Rathdowney made a presentation at Rathdowney Golf Club on behalf of the Cahill family, (Annmarie, Paula, John and Brian), of the Teresa Cahill perpetual cup in memory of their late mother, Teresa.

Teresa was a life-long member and loyal supporter of Rathdowney Golf Club. John and Brian presented the cup to Eileen Dowling, (Lady Captain) and spoke humorously and warmly of their parents (Jackie and Teresa) and the attrition of family life, business and golf and of Teresa's achievements in all three.

Teresa Joined Rathdowney Golf Club when the 50s were drawing to a close. Her husband Jackie was captain in 1958/59. In those days Ladies were only associate members, it took a few more decades for this to change. Back in the 50's Ladies Golf was only considered a leisure pass time, and primarily by the so-called Ladies who lunch.

Teresa transformed all that, with the help of Jackie, she quickly introduced competitions and inter club matches. In other words, she put in place a blueprint for the present Ladies Club to build on. Interclub matches also involved catering, which was carried out by 'The Ladies' for the men also.

This continued apace until the end of the 90s, not only did Cahill's Butcher Shop supply the meat but Teresa also cooked it, accompanied by delicious gravy. She was a tireless worker and displayed great energy. Her Golf continued apace.

For many years she was the lowest handicap player in the club. She was a member of the victorious Midland Trophy team who were successful against Mountrath (local rivals) in the 1984 final, this was a great achievement for a 9 hole course.

Teresa was a winner of the Junior Scratch Cup in 1988, which was also a superb accomplishment. Teresa was well known and greatly respected on the Golf circuit and encouraged her fellow golfers to give Rathdowney a try. She was Lady Captain twice and also Lady President.

Teresa with the Scratch Cup at the Heath Golf Club in 1988.

In appreciation of 'all' that she had given the club, the title 'Honorary Member' was duly bestowed on her in 2019, which also coincided with her membership of 60 years, not forgetting she was also a trustee for many years.

Teresa will best be remembered for her charm, friendliness and encouragement that she gave to all of us and above all her elegance and poise. 'ar Dheis Dé go raibh a anam dilis'.

The Cahill family would like to thank all who helped with the event, especially Ann Creagh. A collection was taken up on the evening in aid of Conquer Cancer which realised €1420.00.