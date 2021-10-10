Rathdowney-Errill survive late Rosenallis surge to advance to senior hurling semi final

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR HURLING CHAMPIONSHIP QUARTER FINAL

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL 2-14

ROSENALLipIS 1-16

Rathdowney-Errill are through to the semi finals of the Laois senior hurling championship after they edged out Rosenallis by a point on Sunday afternoon.

They looked to be comfortable leading by eight points with 10 minutes to go but Rosenallis produced a spirited final 10 minutes and when Brian Fitzpatrick goaled with the last puck of the game, Rosenallis were praying for one last chance to find a leveller.

Mark Kavanagh goaled for R/E after just 25 seconds of the second half before having to go off with a knee injury and they will be hoping that it is not too serious as they gear up for a semi final.

Paddy Keating opened the scoring with a free but Rathdowney/Errill wasted little time in answering back. Paddy Purcell drove one over from long range before a superb point from Mark Kavanagh while off balance from under the stand but the Rathdowney/Errill men ahead.

John O'Loughlin was making his presence felt for Rosenallis and his score levelled the game for the second time before they drifted out of the game for a period.

From 0-2 each after seven minutes, Rathdowney-Errill led 0-6 to 0-2 by the 14th minute with two Dylan Carroll frees along with scores from Joe Fitzpatrick and Jack Kelly giving them their advantage.

Rosenallis were here to fight though and went on a run of their own hitting five in a row before the 21st minute to take the lead. Paddy Keating was leading the way for them with three of those, one from play while John O'Loughlin and Fiachra C Fennell also tagged on scores as they lead 0-7 to 0-6.

Both sides were wasteful in front of goals and being the underdog, the Rosenallis wides hurt them more. Liam O'Connell levelled the game with a long range free before a trio of scores in the closing stages of the half from Paddy McCane, Kavanagh and the last score of the half from Dylan Carroll put Rathdowney/Errill into a 0-10 to 0-8 half time lead.

What a start to the second half we got. After just 25 seconds, Mark Kavanagh picked up a ball 30 metres from goals, meandered his way through and fired to the net. He followed that up with a sideline cut and suddenly, they were 1-11 to 0-8 in front.

John Lennon was introduced late in the opening half and he got his name on the scoresheet as Rosenallis opened their second half account on 37 minutes. John O'Loughlin and Fiachra C Fennell added two more and now it was back to 1-11 to 0-11.

Rathdowney-Errill then lost goal scoring hero Mark Kavanagh with what looked like a serious knee injury and one would hope that it isn't connected to his cruciate knee injury that kept him out for a long period earlier this year.

Two points for R/E before the water break from Liam O'Connell (65) and James Ryan left them leading 1-13 to 0-11 at the second water break before the final quarter.

The first score after the water break was the game clincher. Paddy McCane fed Dylan Carroll and from close range, he made no mistake and found the net.

Rathdowney-Errill fired wide after wide until injury time as Rosenallis came back to life yet again with points from John O'Loughlin, Paddy Keating and Donnagh Callaly.

They had it back to a four point game in injury time and with the last puck of the game, Brian Fitzpatrick fired low to the net but unfortunately for them, there was no more time and Ratdowney-Errill held on to win by a point.

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

Scorers: Dylan Carroll 1-3 (0-2 frees), Mark Kavanagh 1-2 (0-1 S/L) Liam O’Connell 0-2 (0-1 free, 0-1 ’65), James Ryan 0-2, Joe Fitzpatrick, Paddy McCane, Paddy Purcell, Jack Kelly, David Poynton 0-1 each.

Team: Damian Madden; John Purcell, Kevin O'Dea, Jimmy Corrigan; Joe Fitzpatrick, Liam O'Connell, Eric Killeen; Paddy Purcell, Jack Kelly; James Ryan, Dylan Carroll, Darren King; Paddy McCane, Mark Kavanagh, Shane Madden. Subs: Brandon McGinley for S Madden (HT), Padraig Rafter for Kavanagh (inj – 38), David Poynton for Killeen (60), John Keane for Carroll (60)

ROSENALLIS

Scorers: Paddy Keating 0-7 (three frees, one ’65), Brian Fitzpatrick 1-1, John O’Loughlin 0-3, Fiachra C-Fennell 0-2, John Lennon, Donagh Callally, John Maher 0-1 each

Team: Stephen Kelly; Joe Shelly, Marcus Redmond, Ruaidhri C-Fennell; Tomas Keating, Cathal C-Fennell, Matthew Bennett; Fiachra C-Fennell, David Dooley; Paddy Keating, John O'Loughlin, John Maher; Charlie Friel, Brian Fitzpatrick, Donnagh Callally. Subs: John Lennon for Bennett (30), Alex Marron for Redmond (inj 46), Jack Conroy for Friel (48)

Referee: Alan Doheny