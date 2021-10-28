Three Portlaoise Panthers starlets gain International recognition as squads named

Three underage stars from the Portlaoise Panthers Basketball club are in line for International caps in the coming month.

Rachel Byrne has been selected on the extended U18 panel while Shannon Quigley has made the grade for the U16 panel as announced in the last few days by Basketball Ireland.

Rachel Byrne, a 16 year old point guard who also attends Scoil Chríost Rí in Portlaoise, is an up and coming player in the club and will be hoping to impress the U18 selectors and be in their plans when the panel is cut down in the coming months.

She is one of 27 players remaining on the list of head coach Tommy O'Mahoney as the squad gear up for the FIBA U-18 European Championships next year. The next round of trial practices are slated for November 20th and 21st.

Shannon Quigley is one of 39 players named on the U16 panel. The Portlaoise Panthers player is one of 11 forwards named on the extended panel as they also gear up for FIBA European championships. Over 130 players were looked at in trials over the course of a weekend and Quigley made the cut.

They next rounds of trials will also be on the weekend of November 20/21.

Cillian O'Connell makes up the trio of players selected on extended Ireland panels as he came through trials for the U16 boys team.

Another who plys his trade with the Panthers, he has made the training squad and will be hoping to further his reputation as trials continue.