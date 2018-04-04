BREAKING - Flood risk as Met Eireann issue two separate Status Yellow Weather Warnings
Temperatures are set to plummet tonight and there is also a lot of rain on the way
Met Eireann has issued two Status Yellow Weather Warnings as the winter weather continues into April.
A Low Temperature Warning has been issued for Ireland. Met Eireann expects temperatures will fall to -3 or -4 degrees in many areas tonight. The warning is in place from 9pm this evening until 9am tomorrow.
There is also a Status Yellow Rainfall Warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford
Met Eireann is forecasting that in the 24 hour period from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.
There will be between 30 and 50 mm of rain in many areas with a risk of flooding. That warning is in place from 2pm on Thursday until 2pm on Friday.
Cloud will continue to break up in eastern counties this afternoon with showers becoming more widespread as a result. Cool in northerly breezes and highs of 6 to 9 degrees.— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 4, 2018
Clear & cold tonight in almost calm conditions. Frost will develop widely with lows of -4 to 0 degrees. pic.twitter.com/7tguS2R8wk
