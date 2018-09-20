Have a look at the latest Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend following Storm Ali earlier this week.

Rain will continue to spread northeastwards on Thursday morning and will become persistent and heavy though South Munster and South Leinster, with a risk of spot flooding.

Rain will be more intermittent elsewhere, but will still be heavy at times, however some northwestern and northern parts may hold mostly dry until late afternoon. Winds light and variable for a time, will increase strong later near the South and East coast later. Top temperatures just 11 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Storm Callum to follow Bronagh with 'disturbed' weather for the weekend.

Rain clearing and Thursday night will be cool and blustery with clear spells and showers, some heavy. Winds will increase fresh or strong westerly overnight and will be strong to near gale and gusty near some coasts. Another chilly night with minimum temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees Celsius.

Friday will be cool, bright and windy with sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some heavy. Strong and gusty west to northwest winds will ease in most places towards evening but will stay strong along the North coast. Highs of 12 to 15 degrees Celsius.

This weekend's weather is looking disturbed with the jet stream lying over Ireland, and details are uncertain at this stage. There is a strong signal that more settled conditions will prevail for early next week as the jet stream moves away Northwards.

Most places will be dry on Friday night with variable cloud and clear spells. Light to moderate southwesterly winds and turning cold with lows of 5 to 8 degrees.

For Saturday, present charts indicate rain and freshening Easterly winds will affect the Southern half of the country, but that further North it will stay mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and just light variable winds.

On Saturday night and early Sunday there is the likelihood of more widespread rain for a time with some strong winds possible as a low tracks close to or over Ireland.

Early next week: Drier, more settled conditions are signalled with high pressure likely to be the dominant feature. Good sunshine by day, but with a risk of night-time mist and fog lingering for a time in the mornings. Daytime temperatures close to normal.