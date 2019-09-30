Latest update on Hurricane Lorenzo track toward Ireland

Lorenzo remains a large hurricane over the central Atlantic but its track towards Ireland has changed according to the National Hurricane Center in America.

The USA Centre has been tracking the storm since last week. Warnings to date have shown it impacting Ireland and Britain. However, charts published on Monday show the storm centre tracking to the west of Ireland on Thursday and Wedesday.

The forecaster says parts of the Azores are now on Hurricane Watch.

Met Éireann is holding daily meetings with forecasters the National Hurricane Center and the UK Met Office.

In the meantime, Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow rain warnings for Monday. More on Lorenzo below tweet.