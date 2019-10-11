Met Éireann weekend weather forecast and outlook into next week

Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast features some sun and persistent rain and the outlook is for unsettled conditions with rain or showers on most days.

The forecaster's website forecast issued on Friday says Saturday will be another day with sunny spells and showers, once early mist and fog patches clear.

It says the showers will be mainly in Atlantic coastal counties, at first, but they will become more widespread during the afternoon. Cloud will also edge in over the south and east again later in the day. Top temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in light southwest winds.

On Saturday night, scattered showers will continue in Atlantic coastal counties and more persistent rain will develop in southern and southeastern coastal areas, but the rest of the country will be mostly dry, with clear spells. Some mist and fog patches will develop in light southerly breezes. Minimum temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes.

The forecaster says a fair amount of dry weather across the north of the country for a time on Sunday. However, heavy slow-moving showers or longer spells of rain in the south and southeast will extend to many areas during the course of the day. Highest temperatures ranging 11 to 15 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes. Showers will ease for a time overnight but a spell of heavy rain will move in from the south later. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light, variable breezes. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Monday is set to start wet with outbreaks of rain in many areas on Monday but some drier, brighter interludes will develop later in the day, especially in the west. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in gusty northerly winds. It looks set to turn mostly dry overnight and rather chilly under clearing skies. Minimum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Indications suggest Tuesday will be a wet and windy day as bands of rain move in from the Atlantic. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in strong to gale force southerly winds. Drier overnight with some clear spells. Lows of 6 to 10 degrees.

The extended outlook is for unsettled weather to prevail throughout next week with areas of low pressure moving towards Ireland bringing spells of wet and windy weather.