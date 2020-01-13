WATCH: Storm Brendan blows trampoline onto M7 motorway

Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

WATCH: Storm Brendan sends trampoline on M7 motorway

Storm Brendan hitting Ireland on Monday January 13

A trampoline has landed in the centre of the M7 motorway thanks to Storm Brendan.

A video has been posted on twitter showing traffic avoiding the large trampoline standing upright on the motorway near Limerick University. 

The worst of the storm is hitting Laois now. 

