STORM BRENDAN: Laois Fire service issues caution warning today

Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Storm Brendan hitting Ireland on Monday January 13

Laois County Fire and Rescue Service has issued a notice on Storm Brendan today Monday January 13.

The service has stated when winds will be at their strongest in Laois.

This will be from 11.30am to 1.30pm today.

They urge caution to anybody going outside during that time.

Met Eireann has issued a satellite image of the approaching storm.

