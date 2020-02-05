Storm Ciara marks start of wintry weather forecasts Met Éireann

Met Éireann has put the country on alert to expect weather warnings with Storm Ciara due to hit this weekend marking the start of a wintry spell of weather.

Storm Ciara was declared by Met Éireann's official forecasting partner in the UK the Met Office. It has

The Irish forecaster says the weekend looks set to be dominated stormy weather with the worst of the conditions hitting on Sunday.

The forecast issued on Wednesday morning, February 5 set out what to expect. MORE BELOW CHART SHOWING STORM CIARA'S STRONG WINDS.

"After a mostly dry start on Saturday morning, heavy rain and strong winds will move eastwards over the country bringing a risk of very strong squally winds for a time in the afternoon.

"The rain will clear to showers in the evening. Cold and largely dry for overnight with frost in places. Another spell of rain and strengthening south to southwest winds overnight will be in western areas later in the night.

"Current indications suggest a very strong and squally southwest wind will develop on Sunday along with heavy rain as Storm Ciara moves eastwards to the north of the country. The rain will clear to showers and squally westerly winds later in the day," he said.

"The unsettled weather with strong winds and potentially stormy conditions along with high seas currently look set to continue into the early days of next week, with cold weather prevailing. There will be spells of heavy rain or showers turning wintry at times," said the forecast.