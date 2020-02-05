Forecaster that named Storm Ciara issues national weather warning

Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner in the UK that named Storm Ciara has issued a nationwide weather warning for the storm which is also due to hit Ireland because of the highly predictable jet stream powerful flow that is driving unsettled weather across the Atlantic.

The Met Office says the weather system developing in the North Atlantic will bring strong winds and heavy rain across the whole of the UK through the end of the weekend and into the start of next week.

It expects wind gusts will widely reach 50-60mph across many inland areas of Britain. It warns that the strongest gusts in exposed locations could reach 80mph.

Irish and British weather warning colours differ but the Met Office has issued a Yellow National Severe Weather warning for wind which currently covers the entire UK and is in force from 6pm on Saturday evening and all day Sunday until midnight. It says Storm Ciara can be expected to bring a range of disruption which may affect some power supplies and transport services across many parts of the UK.

#StormCiara has been named and will bring very unsettled weather across the UK through Saturday night and Sunday.



Continue to check our latest warnings https://t.co/Bf2zfPgzXr #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/eY6ufXmgc7 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 5, 2020

Neil Armstrong is a chief forecaster with the Met Office warns that the story weather could last for days.

“An extremely strong jet stream flowing from North America will be steering a succession of low-pressure systems towards the UK at least into the middle of next week. The relative predictability of this pattern has provided an early warning and has given us the certainty to be able to name this storm four days ahead,” he said.

The Met Office says conditions will start to become more unsettled with spells of rain and a developing breeze by Friday. It says Saturday will be a relatively dry day for much of the UK before further strengthening winds and rain arrive from the west in the evening ahead of Storm Ciara.

Mr Armstrong said the Met Office will continue to monitor the development of Storm Ciara and other potentially impactful low-pressure systems through next week. He said warnings will be issued and amended as appropriate so members of the public should keep up to date with the Met Office forecast via our website, app or by following us on social media.”

In the wake of Storm Ciara, conditions will remain unsettled across the UK, it will turn colder with the chance of wintry showers and ice in some parts. It will also remain very windy.

Storm Ciara is the third named storm of the season which started in September. The naming convention now also includes the Dutch meteorological service, KNMI as well as existing partner Met Éireann.

The Met Office says storms are named to aid the communication of approaching severe weather, helping the public to be better placed to keep themselves, their property and businesses safe.