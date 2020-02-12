Met Éireann flags advance Storm Dennis flooding and storm force wind alerts

Met Éireann has warned Storm Dennis will bring more storm force winds and carries a high risk of flooding especially in Ireland's midlands where some areas are already flooded by Storm Ciara and other fronts.

Dr Rónán Darcy, Met Éireann's meteorologist, has issued a commentary from the Irish weather forecasting agency's Research Division on what to expect from Storm Dennis from Saturday to Monday, February 15-17.

"It says Storm Dennis is forecast to track to the north of Ireland and the UK over the weekend. It will likely bring periods of very wet and windy weather, with some stormy conditions possible, particularly later Sunday into Monday.

"Cold air is forecast to exit Canada and enter the North Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, creating a sharp temperature gradient in the atmosphere. This will result in an intensification of the jet stream which will direct low-pressure systems towards Ireland," it says.

The storm will deliver damaging impacts in the shape of wind and rain.

"Gales are likely in coastal areas on Saturday with fresh to strong winds inland. Winds could increase further on Sunday, possibly becoming stormy, particularly along western coasts. It will be very gusty too over the weekend, with some damaging gusts possible," says the commentary.

It warned about inland flooding.

"Storm Dennis may also bring very wet conditions with localised flooding possible. River levels are elevated across much of the midlands so any heavy rainfall would cause issues here," it said.

The forecast commentary says the combination of high seas and strong winds or perhaps stormy conditions, may increase the possibility of coastal flooding, especially along western and southern coasts due to wave transformation.

Storm Dennis is the fourth named storm of the season.

As forecast confidence improves over the coming days Met Éireann says it will issue warnings as required. It advises the publci and authorities to check for updates on https://www.met.ie/warnings.

Met Éireann's forecasting partner the Met Office says a number of weather fronts will arrive before Storm Dennis bringing wind and rain to many parts of Ireland and Britain.