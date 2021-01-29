Met Éireann warns of snow and lots more in weekend Weather Advisory alert #SNEACHTA

Met Éireann has issued a 50 hour weekend Weather Advisory for the entire country as two weather clashing weather systems look set to bring quite different types of weather to Ireland.

The national forecaster said on Friday that we should expect "very unsettled weather this weekend with wet and windy conditions bringing a risk of localised flooding."

"Cold also, with wintry falls of snow and icy conditions," said the Advisory comes into effect at 10pm on Friday and will remain valid until midnight on Sunday.

Caution is advised is travelling for essential reasons.

Read also: MET ÉIREANN FORECAST FOR WEEKEND AND NEXT WEEK

Forecasters say Atlantic weather is clashing with a cold Beast from the East type system over Ireland.