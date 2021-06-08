Weather forecaster expects Heatwave due to the jet stream's flow

Heatwave a possibilty says Met Office
Met Éireann's official weather forecasting partner is predicting a heatwave over parts of Ireland and Britain due to an Azores high that is building due to a change in the jet stream.
The Met Office is Met Éireann's equivalent in Britain. It has tweeted out a scenario that is the reverse of the cold conditions of spring due the jet stream's flow.
Back in May, the #jetstream brought us cool and unsettled weather. This week, the jet stream is to the north of the UK, allowing the Azores high to build from the south. It will feel hot in some southern areas by the weekend with #temperatures peaking in the high 20s Celsius pic.twitter.com/ikqUBEnNxl— Met Office (@metoffice) June 8, 2021
Very #warm and humid conditions will develop across much of the country as we approach the weekend and it will feel quite hot in parts of the south . But can we call it a heatwave?— Met Office (@metoffice) June 8, 2021
Here's how we define a #UK #heatwave https://t.co/7K4zxqtpYP
MET ÉIREANN'S LATEST OUTLOOK
