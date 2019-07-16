WATCH
WATCH: Talented Laois musician celebrates qualifying for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann
TG4 Fleadh TV
A talented Laois musician has qualified for Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann on the concertina and celebrated the achievement with a tune.
This great performance by Ciara Mackessy, a member of Spink Comhaltas, was captured over the weekend at the Leinster Fleadh and shared by TG4 Fleadh TV.
Ciara is one of the senior musicians in Spink Comhaltas.
The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann takes place from August 11 - 18 in Drogheda.
