New Covid-19 council house appointment system in Laois

People looking for a council house or who have other public housing needs in Laois will have to make an appointment to discuss matters with housing officials in the county under new Covid-19 measures.

Joe Delaney, Director of Housing Services at Laois County Council has set out the new arrangements designed to restrict the spread of the virus.

"To facilitate the needs of customers and to comply with Public Health guidance, Laois County Council has introduced a new appointments system for Housing Services. While the Council provided housing services online, by phone, email and post throughout the pandemic, public health measures required that our offices remained closed to the public since March 27.

"Now, as we move through re-opening phases under the Government recovery plan for Covid-19, it is essential that public health is supported through managed customer access at our offices.

"We encourage our customers to continue to use our services online, by phone, email and post but if it is essential for customers to attend our offices, access will be by appointment only. Scheduling of appointments will take place during morning hours from Monday to Friday," he said.

Mr Delaney said appointments can be made by emailing housinglcc@laoiscoco.ie or calling 057 866 4000.