WATCH Three seconds between life and death Laois farmer tells the tragic story of his dad's death

Three seconds between life and death Laois farmer tells the tragic story of his dad's death

Conor Ganly

Conor Ganly

Brian Rohan tells the story of his dad's death

As part of National Farm Safety week, Brian Rohan the co-founder of Embrace FARM, has told the story of how his dad died in an accident.

Brian’s father Liam passed away after sustaining a head injury while working on machinery. He said three seconds could have saved his father's life.

ESB Networks is running a series of stories about in conjunction with The Farmers Journal as part of its Safe Family Farms initiative.

