WATCH Three seconds between life and death Laois farmer tells the tragic story of his dad's death

As part of National Farm Safety week, Brian Rohan the co-founder of Embrace FARM, has told the story of how his dad died in an accident.

Brian’s father Liam passed away after sustaining a head injury while working on machinery. He said three seconds could have saved his father's life.

ESB Networks is running a series of stories about in conjunction with The Farmers Journal as part of its Safe Family Farms initiative.