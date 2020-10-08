Laois council called on to prevent serious Timahoe flooding repeat

Steps to prevent a repeat of serious flooding in Timahoe need to be taken, a councillor has warned.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy raised the issue with the council’s engineering staff after meeting with residents hit by summer flooding.

He said a meeting has taken place involving the council to come with a plan.

“There was serious serious flooding. Come up with a plan that everyone is happy with and hopefully it will be done before Christmas,” he said.

In a written reply at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting Mr Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, confirmed that the location was inspected and remedial work would be carried out to address the flooding.