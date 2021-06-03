Lucky 13 for flood-hit roads in Laois set for a cash injection

Nearly half a million is to be spent in Laois in to improve the drainage on roads where flooding has destroyed surfaces and caused problems for residents and motorists.

Minister of State at the Department of Finance and Laois Offaly TD Sean Fleming welcomed what he said was an additional investment of €463,500 in the climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads.

More below the table of projects:

Minister of State, Sean Fleming welcoming the funding.

“This funding will help Laois County Council to deal with the flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability to protect roads and carry out drainage works at 13 locations throughout the county.

"This is excellent news for all these areas that have had difficulties from flooding and open drains in these locations over many years. It is great to see this funding available to allow Laois County Council carry out improvement works in these areas in the coming months,” he said.

Minister Eamon Ryan T.D. and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton T.D. have today announced details of a €17.3m climate adaptation investment programme for regional and local roads.

The Programme will aid 26 local authorities in implementing 432 road improvement projects across the country.

The types of projects approved for funding include schemes aimed at alleviating flooding to roads, bridge strengthening and repairs, embankment stability measures to protect the road and prevent slippage, altering the level of the road to mitigate flooding and reduce road closure frequency, road edge protection measures and the replacement/repair of seawalls or retaining walls which support regional and local roads.