Portlaoise housing estate needs speed ramps say councillors

A housing estate in Portlaoise needs speed ramps to slow down traffic, says a Laois councillor.

Bluebell Way in Esker Hills should be examined to see if speed ramps will help to calm traffic and make it safer, says Cllr Noel Tuohy.

He tabled a motion to the May meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District asking the Laois County Council to do so.

Cllr Thomasina Connell seconded.

“I live in Esker Hills and traffic is travelling up that street at very high speeds,” she said.

The council area engineer agreed to a site meeting.