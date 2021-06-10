Tractors pulling onto Laois roads are pulling the surface out also

Tractors and other heavy farm machinery are causing potholes and ripping the surface at the sides of Laois roads because there is no ramp into fields and farm property, according to councillors.

Cllr Aisling Moran highlighted problems caused by farm machinery which she felt needed to be addressed due to the damage being caused to roads.

“I've noticed when farmers are coming onto the road from fields that are below road level that their vehicles pull at the road which causes the road to break away at the gates,” she said.

Cllr Moran suggested that Laois County Council would approach farmers and ask them to put stone or gravel at the entrances so that the public road is not damaged as they leave their property.

She told the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting that many local roads are damaged resulting in the council having to be called out.

“The amount of times I've got the council to come out and fill potholes and fix roads because a tractor is coming out with pulling out the side of the road,” she said.

She insisted that the issue could be fixed simply through gravel being laid at entrances.

Cllr PJ Kelly agreed that it was an issue. He said that during the silage season several loads would be drawn from fields over a short few days.

Cllr Moran's Fine Gael colleague said this is replicated at harvest time where many tonnes of crops are hauled from a field by vehicles which have the potential to cause damage to roads at the entrance to fields.

The proposal was also endorsed by the council's engineer Mr McVeigh.

“A ramp is the best approach to the edge of the road out of a field. Whether the council or landowner does it, it would avoid damage,” he said.