Builder faces a costly outcome if a council deadline to finish Laois estate is missed

Laois County Council has finally thrown down the gauntlet to a builder to finish a housing estate in Stradbally or have county hall take money cash from a deposit set aside to ensure problems are sorted.

Officials updated county councillors in a written report regarding Cill Beg Manor, Stradbally. It names the developer and outlines the time he has had to do the work.

While the council has allowed for the pandemic, it has now given him a timeframe to act or it take matters into hand.

"The Developer was issued with a snag list in October 2020. Due to Covid restrictions works could not commence.

"A letter has now issued to Mr. Trevor Whelan (Droughill Builders) advising them that unless the works are completed within 28 days, the council will engage its own contractors to complete the works and use any and all cash deposits lodged with the

Council to complete the works," he said.

Laois County Council can not proceed with a Taking in Charge process until the work will be done. This means roads, lighting and other maintenance work cannot be done on an ongoing basis by the council.

Cllr Paschal McEvoy welcomed the steps taken by the local authority when he and other councillors were updated at the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.