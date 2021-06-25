'Considering' is not enough concrete action to slow traffic at busy Portarlington estates

Cllr Aidan Mullins wants definitive commitment

Longford cllr calls for installation of electronic speed signs

Speed signs common at many rural schools and now on main roads into many big towns

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Considering the installation of flashing sign to slow Laois Offaly cross-border traffic as it passes by big housing estates in Portarlington ‘isn’t enough.

So insisted Cllr Aidan Mullins, Sinn Féin, after he raised the issue in a motion at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting.

He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to install a digital speed sign on the Edenderry Road near Sli na Móna, Derryounce and Crann Nua Estates in Portarlington.

Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, attended the meeting and replied in writing.

“Laois County Council will consider the installation of a digital speed sign at this location to assist traffic calming on this road,” he said.

This did not satisfy Cllr Mullins.

“For me, it is not strong enough of an answer. If we are going to be thinking about it we could be here for a year,” he said.

Cllr Mullins said it is now the only approach road into the town that does not have a slow town sign. He added that another new estate is being built in what is a growing residential area.

Cllr PJ Kelly, Fine Gael, added his support to the motion.

Mr McVeigh agreed to meet Cllr Mullins at the site to choose a location.

