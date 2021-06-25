High tech speed sign on the blink on busy road to M7 motorway in Laois village

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

County hall committed to fixing the speed sign in Emo on the busy road that links Portarlington and Mountmellick to the M7 motorway.

The issue was raised by Cllr PJ Kelly at the recent Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District meeting. He tabled a motion calling on Laois County Council to repair the electronic speed limit sign going into Emo  Village from New Inn Cross.

Mr. Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said this sign has been reported to the maintenance contractor and will be repaired.

The sign was installed to slow traffic through the village. Many commuters used the road to get onto the M7 motorway.

