Convex mirrors for Laois crossroads refused by council
No convex traffic mirrors will be installed at a crossroads in Pallas, Portlaoise nor anywhere in the county by Laois County Council.
The local authority was asked to put a mirror at Horan's Cross but has said that the mirrors in themselves pose dangers.
“Laois County Council do not install convex mirrors at junctions on public roads as distortion of reflected image, glare from sunlight or headlamps may affect the driver’s vision. Drivers may also have difficulty judging speed of an approaching vehicle from the mirror image. Reliance on the mirror’s restricted image may compromise the safety of pedestrians and cyclists who are not easily seen in the mirror.
Cllr Willie Aird had made the request, “in the interests of safety”, in a motion tabled to the June meeting of Portlaoise Municipal District.
"I was told this was policy but I said I'd ask. Please look at this crossroads from a safety point of view, we can't just walk away,” he said.