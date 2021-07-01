'Incredibly busy' outdoor Laois swimming pool appeal to public

ballinakill

A lot of hard work was done at Ballinakill pool

The committee that oversees Ballinakill's outdoor swimming pool has made and appeal to the public due to being very busy.

The committee have reminded the public 

"We have been incredibly busy since we opened with many sessions being booked out and lists of people waiting for cancellations. It is really important to consider this when making your booking," say the committee.

They ask that the public can help maximise the number of spaces available by bearing the following points in mind:

  • Toddlers need to be booked into the paddling pool only.
  • A parent accompanying a toddler does not need to book a space. 
  • 'Non-swimming' guardians do not need to book a space.
  • Each swimmer should book into either the main pool OR the paddling pool.
  • If for any reason you cannnot fulfill your booking, please cancel as quickly as is possible so that your space can be released to somebody else.

The committee conclude: "May the sun keep shining and everybody stay swimming safely!"

Daily sessions are Monday - Friday this week are: Session 1: 3pm - 4.15pm; Session 2: 4.30 pm - 5.45pm; Session 3: 6pm - 7.15pm.

