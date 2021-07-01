'Incredibly busy' outdoor Laois swimming pool appeal to public

A lot of hard work was done at Ballinakill pool
The committee that oversees Ballinakill's outdoor swimming pool has made and appeal to the public due to being very busy.
The committee have reminded the public
"We have been incredibly busy since we opened with many sessions being booked out and lists of people waiting for cancellations. It is really important to consider this when making your booking," say the committee.
They ask that the public can help maximise the number of spaces available by bearing the following points in mind:
The committee conclude: "May the sun keep shining and everybody stay swimming safely!"
Daily sessions are Monday - Friday this week are: Session 1: 3pm - 4.15pm; Session 2: 4.30 pm - 5.45pm; Session 3: 6pm - 7.15pm.
